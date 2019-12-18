WATSEKA — The double-homicide case involving Matthew W. Borden is one TV dramas would say was ripped from the headlines.
Shortly after his release from federal prison, Borden made his way back to where he grew up. After two people were found dead just days apart, Borden came under suspicion and he fled. He headed west through Iowa and Nebraska in a run that ended when he crashed a stolen vehicle during a high-speed police chase in Colorado.
In the aftermath of the deadly weekend, that is how police are describing the last few days of Borden’s life. The 43-year-old Melvin man took his own life after the crash as his arrest was imminent.
In all, the ordeal lasted 54 hours.
Iroquois County Detectives Eric Starkey and Clint Perzee talked about the case, which is still an open investigation.
“There is still a lot of evidence to review,” Starkey said.
Starkey and Perzee said they would only be speculating on the motive for the homicides of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, and Brian D. Musk, 30, of Milford.
Starkey said Borden, Williams and Musk were acquainted through mutual friends.
Through interviews from people who knew Borden and the victims, police learned that Borden had grown up in the Gilman area and had been in back in Iroquois County four to five weeks when the first killing occurred.
Williams was found dead in a ditch a mile west of Sheldon on Friday. A passer-by spotted her at 7 a.m. She was shot in the head and chest.
On Saturday at 6 a.m., Musk was found dead at Milford Auto Parts. He is shot once in the head. The distance between the two homicides is 12 to 15 miles, Starkey said.
After killing Musk on Saturday, Borden took firearms and cash as well as a truck from Milford Auto Parts, which is where they Williams’ vehicle on Friday, Starkey said.
Police were able to track Borden’s location via his cellphone which he was using to contact people through a social media app. During one conversation with someone Borden knew, police were able to lock on to his location in Iowa by pinging his phone.
It allowed police in Nebraska and Colorado to know his whereabouts. There was a lot of cooperation by a lot of people and police agencies, Starkey said.
The breakthrough came after investigators’ focused on Borden as a person of interest in the two homicides on Saturday.
Borden drove the truck he stole in Milford to Sheldon, where he discarded it. He stole another vehicle, which was reported missing Saturday morning.
Borden leaves the Sheldon vehicle in Dexter, Iowa, located 33 miles west of Des Moines. The vehicle he stole in Dexter, a white Toyota Camry with Iowa license plates, was located by police in Weld County, Colo., on Sunday afternoon.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper and a police officer from Ault, Colo., engaged in a high-speed chase with Borden. The chase ended when Borden crashed the Camry north of Pierce, which is 75 miles north of Denver. Borden fired shots at the officers who did not return fire, police said. The officers waited for a Weld County Regional SWAT team, which ended up finding Borden dead from self-inflicted wounds near the crashed vehicle.
Perzee said he wanted to talk to Borden, “but if I was standing between him and freedom, he would have pulled the trigger.”
Past arrests
According to U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Borden was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing the Dewey (Ill.) State Bank of more than $6,000 on Oct. 7, 2006. Dewey is located 5 miles west of Rantoul in Champaign County.
In February 2017, Borden was released from prison and began serving five years of probation.
According to federal court records, Borden violated his probation for a bank robbery conviction by failing multiple drug tests. The results came back with methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis. Borden was sentenced to return to prison for 14 months. He was released on Oct. 30 but then failed to report to probation, resulting in a warrant issued Dec. 4 for his arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service was actively looking for him when he became a suspect in the Iroquois County homicides.
Starkey said Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen didn’t see this having a good ending.
“The sheriff said Matthew Borden had a propensity for violence. This was going to end in a violent manner,” Starkey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!