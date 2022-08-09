Cops

GILMAN — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jesse K. McGehee, 40, of Gilman, and charged him with domestic battery and endangering the life of a child on Aug. 3.

According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Park Street in Gilman after it was reported that McGehee was witnessed pushing a four-year-old and six-year-old out of a moving vehicle.

The police report said one of the victims sustained injuries.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you