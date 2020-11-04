CLIFTON — Illinois State Police District 21 and Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Justin C. Terry, 29, of Champaign, on Tuesday following a carjacking that occurred at the Circle K in Clifton.
Terry was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Urbana when he stopped at Circle K and forced out the driver of a second vehicle at gunpoint at 3:51 p.m., according to a press release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.
Troopers located the vehicle traveling north on Interstate 57 near mile marker 323 and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The suspect fled and the chase made its way into Chicago, according to police. The pursuit ended at West 71st Street and South Hoyne Avenue.
State police said no more information is being released at this time. Terry was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
State police District Chicago and Chicago Police Department assisted.
