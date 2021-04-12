BRADLEY — Police are continuing their investigation into Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot at Northfield Square Mall.
Police said a man was shot in his hand and was driven by a third party to a local hospital. The injury was not life-threatening, police said.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Bradley officers were dispatched to the southeast entrance area of the mall.
Police said today that known subjects involved are not cooperating with the investigation.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Northfield Square Mall management and Namdar Realty Group LLC said:
“We do not take this matter lightly, and we will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place, informed by the results of the police department's investigation, and will respond accordingly.”
