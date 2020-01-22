PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred Tuesday night.
A 29-year-old Chicago man was shot in the upper torso, Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said. He did not know if the victim was still hospitalized.
The victim has not been completely forthcoming with investigators, police said.
According to police, deputies were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to the SS Friendly Mart, 2727 S. 13000E Road, Pembroke Township, for a report of two subjects with guns.
Deputies found what appeared to be evidence of a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot.
At about the same time, deputies learned of a person at the Dollar General in Sun River Terrace who had been shot.
Police said at this time the original call of the two individuals with guns and the shooting victim are related.
Individuals with information on this shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. Caller remain anonymous and receive cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.
