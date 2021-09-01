BRADLEY — A 28-year-old Bourbonnais man was arrested by Bradley police following a pair of strange incidents in Monday’s early morning hours that ended with a woman being held against her will.
According to Bradley police, the incidents started at 4 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute near the east gate of CSL Behring that involved Diamond C. Armstrong, of Bourbonnais, and a woman. It was resolved without incident.
An employee of CSL, Armstrong then started his shift. CSL Behring did confirm there was an incident at the entrance to the manufacturing plant along Illinois 50 involving an employee, but declined comment beyond that and referred questions to police.
According to information a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney provided during Armstrong’s bond hearing on Tuesday, a supervisor noticed Armstrong acting strangely and took him off his shift.
The supervisor asked a security guard to drive Armstrong to the front gate, according to court documents.
During that ride, the prosecutor said Armstrong pulled a gun on the guard and demanded to be driven to a residence. The guard did as ordered and took Armstrong to the 1500 block of Girard Avenue, southeast of Northfield Square mall.
After Armstrong got out of the vehicle, the guard drove back to CSL where personnel called 911, according to authorities.
Soon after, at about 5:15 a.m., Bradley police responded to a call on Girard Avenue. While en route to that area, police were advised by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department that deputies had an incident with someone at the CSL entrance with a man who was taken to that area.
Upon arriving at Girard, police said they recognized Armstrong who was grasping a bag, which they believed contained a handgun, and holding onto a woman while in front of the building. He was ordered by police to release the woman and drop the bag.
After several orders, Armstrong dropped the bag, let go of the woman and ran to a nearby vehicle, police say. He then surrendered to Bradley police and was taken into custody.
Officers say they found a loaded revolver in the bag.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Armstrong with unlawful vehicular invasion, forcible detention while armed, aggravated restraint and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon with no FOID card.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Armstrong’s bond at $100,000. Should Armstrong pay the required 10 percent of the bond to be released, Dickenson said Armstrong is to have no contact with CSL.
