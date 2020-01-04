For decades, getting caught with a small amount of marijuana could put Illinois residents in jail for up to six months and perhaps worse. The criminal record would follow them for the rest of their lives.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signing of a law legalizing recreational cannabis included a provision for nearly 800,000 people caught in that snare.
Lawmakers who drafted the measure making Illinois the 11th state to legalize marijuana emphasized repairing what they say is the damage done by a half-century of the war on drugs. They say it particularly affected minorities, who were likely to be arrested and prosecuted for marijuana offenses.
Expungement of criminal records is a key part of that.
WHAT IS EXPUNGEMENT?
Expungement is a process under which a judge seals a criminal record from view. But it’s complex and often requires spending thousands of dollars to retain a lawyer.
The new Illinois law drops the ban on possessing 30 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana. So supporters are pursuing expungement for those who were arrested or convicted of that when it was a crime. This is because such records show up in criminal background checks and can cost someone a job or housing.
Offenders are “forced to live in permanent second-class citizenship ... and forced to face those collateral consequences everywhere,” said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who led the expungement push.
Illinois officials estimate there are 770,000 marijuana-related criminal records eligible for expungement.
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said his office is not going to block people seeking expungement.
"We are determining if we can do it with a blanket petition, including all the names and case numbers. This is a way for people to move on with their lives," Rowe said.
State’s attorneys may file objections, but in limited ways. For example, if the case is a conviction for 30 grams or less, the local prosecutor may only object to whether the person named in the record is correct.
Cases will be omitted from expungement if an act of violence was committed as part of the arrest.
According to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, law enforcement agencies must automatically expunge qualifying records pursuant to the following schedule:
• Records created prior to the effective date of the Act, but on or after Jan. 1, 2013, shall be automatically expunged prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
• Records created prior to Jan. 1, 2013, but on or after Jan. 1, 2000, shall be automatically expunged prior to Jan. 1, 2023.
• Records created prior to Jan. 1, 2000, shall be automatically expunged prior to Jan. 1, 2025.
IS ILLINOIS ALONE IN OFFERING EXPUNGEMENT?
No. Several other states that have legalized marijuana use have established expungement procedures. But Illinois’ law allows for near-automatic expungement of marijuana arrest or conviction records as long as there are no violent crimes associated with them. There’s even a streamlined method for scrubbing records involving the manufacture, possession or delivery of 30 to 500 grams (1.1 pounds), even though it remains illegal.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
In the case of arrests for possession of 30 grams or less, the Illinois State Police and local police agencies has six months to find those records and destroy them.
EXPUNGEMENT OF ELIGIBLE RECORDS
The ISP Bureau of Identification is currently evaluating the official state criminal history repository to identify the minor cannabis offense records that are subject to automatic expungement, or further analysis by the Prisoner Review Board. Once these records are identified, the ISP will comply with the processing and notification requirements of the law.
For convictions, state and local police must forward those records within six months to the Prisoner Review Board. The board will review each case for eligibility — essentially ensuring it’s the right person, the record is correct, and no violence was involved. Cleared records then go to the governor for pardons, clearing the way for an expungement.
On Dec. 31, Pritzker announced 11,017 pardons.
Pritzker’s deputy governor, Christian Mitchell, noted that the process is much more streamlined than the standard clemency process. The governor’s staff will simply be ensuring that the Prisoner Review Board properly reviewed each record.
The attorney general, representing the Prisoner Review Board, then goes before a judge to seek an expungement.
For cases involving 30 to 500 grams, the person with the record must ask a judge to vacate the conviction and expunge the record. The judge will consider police agencies’ objections, the person’s age at the time of the offense and current age and any “adverse consequences” that would accompany denial of the request.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
