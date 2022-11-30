Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

 Courtesy of Michael Hammond Photography

SPRINGFIELD — Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights.

Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield this week for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail law takes effect Jan. 1.

Kankakee and Will counties were the first counties in Illinois to take issue with this legislation and lead the charge to challenge significant portion of the pending law.

Recommended for you