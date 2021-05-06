Chris Koziol, an Illinois Department of Corrections officer at Stateville Correctional Center, was arrested today by Illinois State Police and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to state police.
The 40-year-old Koziol is from Bourbonnais.
Koziol was taken into custody at Stateville, which is located in Crest Hill, state police said. A Will County judge set Koziol’s bond at $50,000.
According to a news release, the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation was notified of an allegation of aggravated battery against Koziol on Oct. 5, 2020.
“Protecting all citizens of the State of Illinois is an integral part of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) Mission,” Captain Darryl Bogard said.
“DII takes these types of allegations seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate such allegations. The thorough investigative work performed by these officers ensures the public remains confident in the ISP handling allegations of misconduct," he said.
State police are not releasing further information at this time.
