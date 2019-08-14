URBANA — Jeremiah V. Hill, of Hopkins Park, was indicted Aug. 8 by a federal grand jury for supplying firearms to the Hopkins Park and Kankakee area.
According to the five-count indictment, Hill is accused of being a felon in possession of firearms on March 25, April 22, May 23, June 20 and July 1. The firearms included shotguns, rifles and handguns.
If convicted, Hill faces a prison sentence of 10 years on each count.
A law enforcement source said Hill recently was arrested and is in federal custody.
It was part of a four-month investigation by the Kankakee ATF Task Force. Three of 11 of the weapons have been identified as stolen. The investigation continues.
The task force includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
