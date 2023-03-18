HOPKINS PARK — Since Julia Brewer’s son, Steven W. Brewer Jr., was struck and killed in a January hit-and-run accident in Hopkins Park, she has been living her life with that incident front and center.

And, of course, it has thrown her life and those of her family into turmoil and frustration.

“There are ups and downs. I keep a positive outlook. I try not to project what I am feeling on the inside to the outside,” Julia Brewer said this week.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you