Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — A Crest Hill man on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections crashed his car fleeing a hit-and-run accident on Monday, according to police.
Bradley police arrested Kelvon Tanzy, 34, on charges of felon in possession of a weapon and reckless driving. Bourbonnais police were dispatched at 6:59 p.m. to the scene of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at U.S. Route 45/52 and 6000N Road.
The driver of the vehicle that had been hit called 911 while pursuing the offending vehicle southbound on Route 45/52 into Bradley.
Officers arrived in the 500 block of South Kennedy Drive (Route 45/52) and Riverlane where a Kia was found upside down with the driver still in the vehicle.
The driver, Tanzy, was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital but refused treatment.
During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found a loaded 9-mm pistol.
Kennedy Drive was closed in both directions for an hour following the crash. A Kankakee County judge has set Tanzy’s bond at $500,000.
