top story Herscher police investigate recent burglaries to vehicles Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERSCHER — Herscher police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred the night of Aug. 25.Herscher Police Chief Kurt Quick said 10 unlocked vehicles on Main Street were rummaged through and had items of value taken.The culprits are thought to be juveniles from Herscher, Quick said.There are unlocked garages that had items taken earlier this summer, Quick said.Residents need to lock their vehicles and either take valuables out of the vehicle or put them out of sight, Quick said.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone has information, they can remain anonymous by calling 815-932-7463. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you