CHARLESTON — Terrence D. Haynes, who was found innocent in 2019 after spending 20 years in prison for murder, was arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Coles County.
According to online court records, Haynes, 43, is facing two felony drug charges: delivery of cocaine and controlled substance trafficking. The arrest occurred July 7.
A judge set Haynes’ bond at $100,000. His next court date is July 27.
“Yes, we were informed that he [was] arrested in Coles County," Chicago Attorney Shawn Barrett said in response to an email from the Daily Journal.
Barrett and Andrew Hale of Hale & Monico are currently representing Haynes in his federal wrongful conviction civil lawsuit.
Haynes was convicted in August 2000 of shooting and killing Cezaire Murrell on May 27, 1999, in Kankakee. He was sentenced to 45 years.
His conviction was reversed by the Illinois Appellate Court. After being tried and convicted again, the appellate court reversed it again. It was set to go to trial a third time in June 2019, instead Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe had the charges dismissed. Haynes was out on bail at the time.
Five months after the case was dismissed, Haynes had the case expunged from his record in 21st Judicial Court.
