KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge granted a motion to continue Xandria Harris’ trial that was scheduled to start Feb. 9 to a later date.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.

In addition to the scheduled time extension, Harris’ legal team said they are exploring a defense based on the defendant — Harris — being “under duress” at the time of the shooting because of domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with these crimes.

