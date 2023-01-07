Xandria Harris photo

Xandria Harris 

KANKAKEE — A court hearing Friday on a motion for Xandria Harris was continued to Jan. 13 when one of the attorneys representing her said they wanted to file an amended motion.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

The motion being discussed Friday was filed by Cierra Norris, Harris’ attorney, on Dec. 19 in Kankakee County court to continue Harris’ trial that is set for Feb. 6 at a later date.

