Xavier Harris photo

Xavier Harris

 Illinois State Police

BRADLEY — Illinois State Police announced they have made a third arrest in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier L. Harris Jr., 22, of Bradley, for two counts of obstructing Justice (Class 4 felony), and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive (Class 4 felony), according to an ISP news release.

Harris is the brother of Xandria Harris.

