KANKAKEE — The attorney for Xandria Harris said Friday she is waiting on information needed by their expert witness.
Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers at the Comfort Inn hotel property in late December 2021.
Last month, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted attorney Cierra Norris’ motion to continue Harris’ trial date.
The continuance allowed Harris to hire an expert witness to determine if Harris was under duress at the time of the shooting because of alleged domestic abuse situations between herself and Darius Sullivan, her boyfriend, who also has been charged with these crimes.
During Friday’s court date, Norris said she needed more time to obtain 911 calls made by Harris regarding domestic incidents with Sullivan.
“Right now, we are in the process of getting our expert in to interview Ms. Harris,” Norris said.
“We’re also in the process of FOIA requesting because [Harris] moved around a lot, the different 911 calls, the different outcries [of domestic abuse] for the expert to consider because there are some outcries.”
Bradshaw-Elliott set Harris’ next court date for April 20.
“Hopefully, people will have the reports because I would like to set this for trial,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked Norris if she had received Harris’ medical records.
“We don’t have them. Medical records can be tough to get. I’m going to dot my ‘i’s’ and cross my ‘t’s’ and make sure nothing is missing,” Norris said.
Norris filed a motion in December asking the court to allow the use of an affirmative defense.
An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence that negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.
The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful, and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it.
Examples of affirmative defenses include self-defense, entrapment, insanity and necessity.
The 27-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
