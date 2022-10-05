KANKAKEE — The attorney for Xandria Harris, who is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021, filed a motion to reduce the number of police officers in the courtroom during jury proceedings.

The motion was filed Tuesday by attorney Cierra Norris.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Nov. 10 as the date to hear the motion.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.