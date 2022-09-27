Courts

KANKAKEE — Rashagun Hale was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Monday in the death of Anthony Stewart on Jan. 1, 2019.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours into the evening after closing arguments by the attorneys.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe had charged Hale with murder by physical assault and murder by vehicular assault.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

