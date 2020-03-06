PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Multiple vehicles and a gas station were hit by gunfire in Pembroke Township on Wednesday.
Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said deputies responded at 7:37 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Citgo gas station in the 2700 block of 13000E Road.
Deputies spoke with a man who said he was pumping gas when he heard gunfire coming from a wooded area west of the station. He got in his vehicle and fled south on 13000E Road before crashing in a nearby ditch.
Police found multiple bullet holes in the front windshield of the vehicle. The station was also hit multiple times and two store windows were shot out. Three other vehicles were hit by gunfire, including a van with four children inside.
The driver of the van told deputies he was asking his children what snacks they wanted from the gas station when he heard popping sounds. He told the kids to get down and drove away. The van’s back windshield was shattered by gunfire, and two bullets were found lodged in the interior.
Deputies recovered five 9-mm shell casings in the wooded area.
The incident marked the second time this week that Kankakee County Sheriff’s police have investigated shots fired in Pembroke. On Monday, two men told police they were driving on South 13000E Road at East 2500S Road when an Impala traveling at a high-rate of speed got behind them. At the intersection of 13000E Road and 2100S Road, two male passengers in the Impala opened fire on the Jeep. The Impala then sped off. McCabe said 13 shell casings were recovered.
No one was injured but the Jeep was hit twice with bullets, which were recovered from inside the vehicle.
McCabe said the two incidents are not believed to be related.
