Cops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police took a report Friday of a stolen revolver from a car parked in the 1900 block of East Marmion Street.

According to a report, the owner of the car and gun told officers he put it in the glove box of the car in November. When he went to retrieve the gun on Feb. 18, it was not in the car, he said. He did not report the theft until Friday. 

He told police there were no signs of forced entry and noted that the key fob does not always work as it should.

