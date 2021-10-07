MAZON — A Grundy County sheriff deputy was shot this evening during a traffic stop near Mazon, resulting in a manhunt and arrest, according to the sheriff's department.
The sheriff's department reported that at 5:10 p.m., the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Route 47 at DuPont Road near Mazon, which is located 36 miles northwest of Kankakee. The vehicle that had been pulled over fled from the scene and the deputy followed it.
The vehicle was involved in two separate crashes prior to stopping near the railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon, according to the sheriff's department.
Once stopped, an individual — it is not clear if it was the driver or an occupant of the vehicle — then fled on foot. Police described the person as a black male, approximately 18 years old. During a foot pursuit, the teen fired multiple shots at the deputy, police say. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was struck multiple times and is currently under medical care in stable condition, the sheriff's department reported.
The teen, who also has not been identified, was arrested after a large-scale manhunt, according to the sheriff department.
