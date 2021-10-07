MAZON — A Grundy County sheriff deputy who was shot Thursday night during a traffic stop near Mazon, was released Friday from Morris Hospital, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputy Tyler Post was shot three times during a foot chase of the suspect, resulting in a manhunt and arrest, according to the sheriff's department. Two of the shots were stopped by a vest, and the third shot struck the deputy in the arm.
Sheriff Kenneth Briley conducted a press conference Thursday after the suspect had been apprehended.
"The deputy is in good spirits," Briley said Thursday night. "... He's in very good shape. We're very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped the bullets."
The sheriff's department reported that at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Post was conducting a traffic stop on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont Road near Mazon, which is located 36 miles northwest of Kankakee. The vehicle that had been pulled over fled from the scene and the deputy followed it.
The vehicle was involved in two separate crashes prior to crashing near the railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon, according to the sheriff's department.
Once stopped, the suspect, who has been identified as Demarcus Denwiddie, of Joliet, then ran away. During the chase, Denwiddie, 18, allegedly fired multiple shots at Post, police said.
Post was able to give a description over the radio of Denwiddie, allowing police to respond immediately. The deputy was able to put a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding, and was then assisted by Mazon Fire Chief Mark Brookman II.
"I assisted the deputy on tightening (the tourniquet) to stop the bleeding further," Brookman said. "At that point we removed the deputy from the scene, put them in a in a ambulance and got him transported to Morris Hospital. He was in good spirits and talking to us the whole time."
Denwiddie ran into a nearby apartment complex. Briley said it's unknown whether he knew someone there or if he had broken into an apartment. A Will County SWAT hostage negotiator arrived on the scene and talked Denwiddie into giving himself up. Denwiddie told the negotiator that he was injured.
"I don't know what (Denwiddie's) connection to Mazon is," Briley said. "... The suspect told the negotiator that he was injured and said that he was shot."
Briley said Post did not fire any shots at Denwiddie during the foot chase.
Briley said the Illinois State Police department is handling the investigation.
During Post's pursuit of Denwiddie's vehicle, the car went into a ditch, back on to Illinois Route 47 and then crashed on the other side of the railroad tracks just south of Grand Ridge Road, Briley said. Then Post chased Denwiddie before being shot.
Briley said Denwiddie was apprehended at approximately 7:55 p.m. Thursday.
"Hundreds of police officers responded," Briley said. "... We're glad that we were able to end this peacefully, and none of our residents got hurt."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.