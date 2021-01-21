Recent shootings

There have been three shootings in Kankakee since December 2020 in which some one was injured or killed.

Dec. 4, 2020: Patrick Chism, 32, of Bourbonnais, was shot and killed as he sat in a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of West Station Street in Kankakee. Chism's daughter was in the vehicle and also was shot. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Jan. 16, 2021: Five people are shot at a gathering in a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen. Police said they believe one of the five victims is the shooter.

Jan. 18, 2021: A mother and two of her children are shot in the 200 block of West Chestnut. Police arrest Fyance D. Dawson.