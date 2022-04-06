KANKAKEE — A Grant Park man agreed to plead guilty to the August 2021 theft of two firearms from an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle.
On Tuesday, Stefan Sampson, 19, of Grant Park, pleaded guilty in Kankakee County court to aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 1 felony.
The charges came after a rifle and 12-gauge shotgun belonging to the trooper were confiscated by area law enforcement agencies on Aug. 7, according to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
According to a police report, deputies were called to the area of 1200 E. 11750North Road on Aug. 7 for shots fired. Deputies recovered seven spent shotgun shells as well as 76 shell casings from an AR-15, according to the report. At the scene, officers found the target of the shooting was a road sign.
Authorities were able to determine that the incident was related to the Aug. 3 theft, believing the weapons were those stolen from an ISP vehicle. The department was investigating the theft of stolen firearms, a ballistic vest, ammunition, and other miscellaneous stolen items.
Police say those items were found Aug. 7 in a Grant Park home in the 300 block of North Main Street, where Sampson was arrested.
Members of the Kankakee Area Emergency Response Team, along with sheriff’s deputies, officers from the Grant Park Police Department and investigators from the state police obtained a search warrant for the residence after the shots fired call.
According to Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, Sampson is facing a sentence of four to 15 years, served at 50 percent. He could also be put on probation, she said.
Bradshaw-Elliott set the sentencing to June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.