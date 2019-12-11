Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the correct charge against James Atwood as attempted first-degree murder.
KANKAKEE — The rivalry between the Latin Kings and Harrison Gents street gangs appears to be the catalyst for a drive-by shooting, which occurred in January 2015.
James Atwood, who prosecutors say is a member of the Latin Kings, is on trial this week on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.
Prosecutors claim the 33-year-old was the gunman on Jan. 14, 2015, who fired at least five shots from a 9mm handgun at a targeted home in the 1800 block of East Duane Boulevard in Kankakee.
Two bullets struck a house next door, entering a bedroom where two children were playing while their parents were in another room.
According to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Atwood was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by Jovan S. Saulsberry, 26, Bourbonnais. Jesse J. Dorsett Jr., 26, Kankakee, was a passenger in the back seat, he said.
Saulsberry and Dorsett both were charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and reckless discharge of a firearm. Saulsberry’s next court date is Dec. 20 with a trail date of Jan. 6. The charges against Dorsett have been dropped.
They are both listed as prosecution witnesses.
The targeted home was the residence of a Harrison Gents gang member who was living with his fiancee, her three children and her teenage cousin.
He testified Tuesday that he is no longer a member of the gang. His fiancee testified that her brother had been a member of the Harrison Gents at one time.
She said the fiancé and the four children were in the house at 7 p.m. when the shooting occurred. She said they had gotten home about 20 minutes earlier and she was waiting for a friend coming over to visit. She said a vehicle had slowly driven a couple of times.
Before the shots were fired, she saw a hand holding a gun come out the front passenger window.
At least three bullets hit her van that was parked on the side of the house.
She testified her house had been a target on a weekly basis since Christmas.
Atwood’s attorney, Public Defender Larry Beaumont, asked the woman if she told police that Saulsberry and Dorsett could be involved.
“[My friend] gave officers the names,” she said.
She refused to go to the police station or give a written statement.
During his questioning of now-retired Kankakee Police Detective Rich Sims, Beaumont asked if she in fact was the one who gave the names.
“She gave me a couple of names and we put information out on Dorsett and Saulsberry,” Sims said.
Atwood is currently serving a sentence on unrelated federal drug charges. In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals granted his motion to be resentenced. Atwood appealed the 17½-year sentence, arguing he was not a career criminal as prosecutors claimed and the sentence should have been less.
Atwood pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, distribution of cocaine and use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.
