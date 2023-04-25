Police reports

BLOOMINGTON — A man with connections to Kankakee and a suspect in a 2015 homicide in Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested in McLean County last Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with deputies from the U.S. Marshals Central District of Illinois, arrested Martino Giles, 35, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Giles has been wanted since 2015 by the Cleveland Division of Police as a suspect in a homicide.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you