KANKAKEE — A Bourbonnais man wanted on a warrant in Kankakee County got his wish Wednesday.
Brandon W. Conti was featured in the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department's popular weekly Warrant Wednesday social media post, which is published on the department’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The weekly posts highlight alleged criminals who are wanted for skipping court dates or who have been indicted. It lists vital stats and the crime they committed.
The 25-year-old Conti was wanted for missing a Sept. 30 court appearance to review his DUI case. He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to conditional probation that included performing public service. The progress is reviewed by the judge and prosecutors.
Bourbonnais police arrested him on Aug. 19, 2018. He was stopped for speeding, according to a blotter item published by the Daily Journal on Aug. 21, 2018.
Every week, the Warrant Wednesday features draw quite a bit of traffic from Facebook users. People especially love to comment when the holiday versions are posted with fugitives "wearing" festive hats and outfits, donned via basic digital editing.
Despite the posts’ popularity, fugitives do not usually chime in. Conti did.
“I’m appalled,” Conti wrote on Facebook. “Where’s my costume?”
Shortly afterwards, Conti was pictured in a sailor's outfit that included a cap with the word, “Ahoy.” The “costume” is a direct reference to actor Joe Keery’s portrayal of the character Steve Harrington in season three of the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.”
“Done! We held up our end of the bargain,” replied an officer. “Now, you do the right thing and ‘Sail’ yourself on in here and turn yourself in. Or, call us, and we’d be happy to provide you transportation.”
Conti agreed to surrender.
With two laughing face emojis and a thumbs up, Conti replied, “That’s awesome. I’ll be there before noon please have the paperwork done and ready.”
One of the more than 50 comments asked if Conti had posted bail, which was set at $3,000 with Conti needing to pay 10 percent.
Conti posted an update that he was indeed a "free man, again."
It should be noted not all comments were comical.
Two people commented about losing loved ones to drunk drivers.
The Kankakee Sheriff's Chief Deputy said the Warrant Wednesday program, which was started in August 2014, has a success rate of 75 percent.
