KANKAKEE — A 14-year old boy was shot as he walked in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue in Kankakee on Wednesday.
According to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman, at about 10 p.m. officers heard shots fired in the area of 300 North Harrison Avenue. The teen told investigators he was walking with some friends when an unknown offender shot him.
Kosman said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening.
The case remains under investigation.
It marked the eighth time since Aug. 30 that Kankakee police have investigated a shooting or reports of shots fired.
On Aug. 30 in the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue, a home was hit by gunfire.
On Aug. 31, a man and woman, both 25 years old, were shot while they were on a porch in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue. Both victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.
Also on Aug. 31, Several shell casings were found by a person in the 300 block of Bourbonnais Street. The person reported hearing shots fired the previous night.
On Sept. 1, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a house in the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue. A 32-year-old woman inside the house was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury.
Also on Sept. 1, a house was hit by gun fire in the 700 block of South Park Avenue.
On Monday, officers were called to Riverside Medical Center at 11 p.m. for a subject being treated for a gunshot wound to an arm. He told them he was arguing with a person he knew on the 700 block of Webster Avenue when the person shot him.
On Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a report of shots fired. Several shell casings were found.
