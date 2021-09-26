BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested three men and a woman in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of TJ Donlins that sent a person to the hospital early Sunday.
The victim was shot several times and transported to a Kankakee hospital, Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said.
The shooting occurred at approximately 2 a.m., Anderson said.
The four suspects were detained after their vehicle was stopped by Kankakee police, Anderson said.
Anderson said he is awaiting reports and was unsure of the charges against the four. He did not know the condition of the victim.
It is unclear of the motive or if there was a connection between the individuals involved, Anderson said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
