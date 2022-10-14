Courts 2.jpg

URBANA — Larry Dean Gibbs, the former Pembroke Township supervisor, was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities and charged with three counts of filing false income tax returns.

The 61-year-old Gibbs, of St. Anne, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long in Urbana that same day, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General Central District.

According to court records, Gibbs will be back in court for a Monday detention hearing.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you