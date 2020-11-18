NEW ALBANY, Indiana — The husband of former Kankakee resident Rebecca Hoover received 65 years in prison for her brutal murder earlier this year.
Judson Hoover had agreed to plead guilty after he was arrested Aug. 31 on charges that he killed Rebecca on Aug. 2.
Hoover has 30 days to appeal the sentence. He cannot appeal the conviction since it was part of a plea agreement. Under Indiana sentencing guidelines, he must serve a minimum of 75% of the 65 years.
Judson, 50, and Rebecca, 38, had been married for about 12 years. Hoover’s arrest came four days after one of the couple’s three children told a school counselor he saw his father kill his mother in the basement of the family’s home. Rebecca’s body was recovered on Aug. 31 from a 55-gallon drum in a storage unit in Louisville, Ky., where Judson Hoover had moved it from a storage unit in Indiana, according to police reports.
“Rebecca Hoover wasn’t just murdered,” Floyd County Superior Court Judge Susan Orth said before she sentenced Hoover, according to media reports. “She was brutalized. Her body was mutilated and treated as refuse.”
Rebecca is the daughter of Lorrie Outsen and stepdaughter of Ken Outsen. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, Kankakee Junior High School and Kankakee High School.
Lorrie Outsen contacted New Albany police Aug. 5 and reported her disappearance, having not heard from her daughter.
Reports said Judson filed for divorce on Aug. 5. He was granted custody of the children when Rebecca Hoover did not show for a hearing on Aug. 21.
