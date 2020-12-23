FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Former Kankakee resident Hakeem O’mer Cage died on Dec. 2, the victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The 23-year-old Cage was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Fort Wayne is located 157 miles east of Kankakee.
According to media reports, police responded to a 911 call for a report of gunshots at approximately 4 a.m. Dec. 1 at an apartment complex.
When police arrived on scene, they found Cage lying outside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Cage was taken to the hospital where he later died.
According to media reports, it was the third shooting to occur at the apartment complex in the past four months. Two of the shooting victims died.
Cage’s death marked the 43rd homicide in Allen County this year, according to a news release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
According to his obituary, Cage was born Aug. 6, 1997, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the son of Lloyd Hilton and Tina Cage.
Cage grew up in Kankakee, and as a teenager he then relocated to Fort Wayne, Ind., and graduated from South Side High School with the class of 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!