KANKAKEE — The former founder and CEO of a nonprofit health clinic in Kankakee has pleaded guilty in Kankakee County Court to criminal sexual assault of a teen girl in 2017.
Marcos Barajas, 29, was arrested and accused of assaulting the victim between April 29 and July 26, 2017.
Per the agreement to plead guilty, Barajas was sentenced to 12 years in prison. State sentencing guidelines say he must serve 85 percent of the sentence.
“We are glad to resolve the case so that Mr. Barajas will serve a decade in prison without the survivor having to relive the incident,” Rowe said after the recent conclusion of the case.
“We took a number of factors into consideration on this case and those facts, along with the survivor’s participation throughout the proceedings, led to this disposition of a prison sentence and sex offender registration requirements.
“We could not have achieved this outcome without the work of Detective Jen Schoon, the entire Kankakee Police Department, all involved agencies and our brave survivor.”
At the time of Barajas’ bond hearing in August 2017, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe could not say how investigators learned of the alleged incidents.
Barajas was a guiding force behind Hippocrates Medical Clinic, which opened in July 2016.
According to the clinic’s website, the clinic was created to provide medical services to the uninsured or under-insured in the Kankakee County area.
It closed shortly after Barajas was arrested in August 2017. A year later, under new leadership, the clinic reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!