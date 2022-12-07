Courts 2.jpg

URBANA — A Ford County man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for attempted kidnapping.

Paul Theesfield, 38, of Roberts, pleaded guilty in July to attempting to kidnap a woman in Gibson City on Dec. 5, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Theesfield drove his SUV past the woman multiple times while she was walking near Wood Street and 12th Street in Gibson City, the news release said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

