KANKAKEE — Firefighters from multiple agencies are currently battling a fire in the 700 block of North Fifth Ave at Williams Street, according to scanner radio.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. to 794 North Fifth Avenue at Williams Street.
Flames were showing when they arrived, per scanner radio.
It is the second fire in less than a week at the same location.
Last Thursday, a fire in the entryway of the two-story house caused $10,000 in damages.
Two occupants were left homeless. Working smoke detectors alerted them, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.
The house had been without natural gas or electricity for weeks prior to last week’s fire, LaRoche said.
