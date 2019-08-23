KANKAKEE — Kankakee firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2700 block of Cranbrook Street on Kankakee's east side on Wednesday.
According to Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt, they were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m.
No one was at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at $10,000. The cause is undetermined at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!