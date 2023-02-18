Terrence Haynes (copy)

URBANA — A federal judge granted a summary judgment in January to five defendants in Terrence Haynes’ wrongful conviction lawsuit.

In short, the summary judgment stated neither prosecutors, defense counsel nor police acted inappropriately while investigating nor while prosecuting the case.

Haynes, a Kankakee man released from prison in June 2019 when murder charges were dismissed by the state’s attorney’s office after he served 20 years, filed a federal lawsuit regarding the 1999 case.

