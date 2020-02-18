BRADLEY — An FBI sting in Bradley led to the arrest of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County, on child sex charges, federal authorities announced today.
The men, who range in age from 21 to 50, were arrested over the weekend and charged in separate complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity. Some also were charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.
The sting was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The complaints were unsealed today, as each made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Urbana. Each was ordered detained pending hearings scheduled later this week.
According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14- and 15-year-old minors to make arrangements to meet with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Some of the men attempted to entice or coerce the minors to send them sexually explicit images, according to a press release.
Those charged with attempted enticement of a minor are:
• Joshua T. Koenig, 27, 100 block of West Main Street, Buckley
• Jody L. Lagesse, 45, 1900 block of South Schuyler Avenue, Kankakee
• Shane R. Ferris, 23, 1100 block of Coyote Run, Bourbonnais
• Nick Vincent Senor, 25, 100 block of North Eighth Avenue, Kankakee
• Dale Martin Alvin Scering, 26, 400 block of Ivy Lane, Bradley
• Robert Shawn Anderson, 50, 300 block of East Spruce Street, Paxton
• Bryan Rossi, 29, 400 block of Titonka Street, Park Forest
• Timothy Lyle Dean, 37, 200 block of Spencer Court, Bourbonnais
The defendants charged in this operation with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a child are:
• Matthew T. Gribbon, 48, 1100 block of South Fifth Avenue, Kankakee
• Ryan I. Woodruff, 21, 600 block of South Rosewood Avenue, Kankakee
• Anmol Chugh, 28, 400 block of West Dewey Street, St. Anne
• Kyren Williams, 30, 1000 block of South Osborn Avenue, Kankakee
• Cole Montgomery, 25, 17300 block of 2400 North Road, Danville
• Joseph Adam Longanecker, 40, 100 block of Birch Court, Manteno
• Jazzie Simmons, 28, 200 block of Greenwood Avenue, Kankakee
As the men arrived at or near the designated address in Bradley, they were arrested and taken into custody by FBI special agents, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
"It was a collaborative effort spearheaded by the FBI, which we have a Bradley officer who is attached to the task force," Bradley Chief Donald Barber said.
"This initiative shows a great working partnership between the inner agencies within the county and places a hard stand on zero tolerance against sexual deviance."
If convicted, for the offense of attempted enticement of a minor, each defendant faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. For the offense of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, each defendant faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.
“I applaud U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser and the FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox, as well as the staff in each of their respective offices, for their exhaustive efforts to remove these predators from our streets,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “I sincerely thank each of the officers from the participating agencies involved in the joint‐effort operation. Our ability to work together with federal and local agencies and sharing resources was incredible.
"The details relating to these charges are down‐right sickening. We want to send a clear message that this type of conduct will not be tolerated and that sexual predators that target children will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson will serve as prosecutor in the case.
