URBANA — Two Kankakee County men were indicted recently on federal charges related to a March carjacking of an Indiana man’s vehicle that occurred in Bourbonnais.
Ladonta A. Tucker, 29, Sun River Terrace, and Anycco M. Rivers, 24, Kankakee, were arraigned last week in U.S. District Court in Urbana.
Federal authorities have charged Tucker and Rivers each with motor vehicle theft/carjacking and violent crime (knowingly carry and discharge firearm). Both men were arrested March 17 and are being held without bond.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Tuesday the local charges the men were facing have been dropped.
On March 17, a man was sitting in his black BMW near an apartment building in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais when two men approached his vehicle. One man, who was wearing a ski mask and pointing two handguns at the driver, demanded he get out of his vehicle.
Tucker and Rivers fled in the stolen vehicle while shooting several rounds out the window in the direction of the man. At least 10 shell casings were recovered in the street, according to court documents.
Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets.
The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. Route 45/52. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.
Tucker and Rivers fled on foot from the crash scene but were quickly apprehended by sheriff’s deputies, according to police.
Among the three weapons recovered by police at the crash scene was a SWD M-11/9mm (a machine gun) with an extended clip that held 33 shells in the clip and one in the chamber, according to police reports. The other weapons were a Glock 37 .45 caliber and Taurus PT.40 caliber.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
