Cops

BOURBONNAIS — Federal authorities arrested Corey M. Simpson, of Bourbonnais, on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 38-year-old Simpson was taken into custody by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at a home on Thornberry Court in Bourbonnais on Tuesday, according to a federal probable cause affidavit filed Thursday, in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Simpson was part of an ongoing investigation by postal officials.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

