BOURBONNAIS — Federal authorities arrested Corey M. Simpson, of Bourbonnais, on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The 38-year-old Simpson was taken into custody by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at a home on Thornberry Court in Bourbonnais on Tuesday, according to a federal probable cause affidavit filed Thursday, in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Simpson was part of an ongoing investigation by postal officials.
Simpson’s next court date is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
On Feb. 10, U.S. Postal officials examined a parcel addressed to Simpson from a person residing in Arizona, the affidavit read.
They obtained a search warrant to examine the contents, which included a pair of sunglasses and a stuffed animal.
Inside the stuffed animal they located 122.3 grams of fentanyl pills in a package.
The postal inspector who filed the probable cause affidavit said there were more than 1,000 fentanyl pills in the package.
Postal officials repacked the box with fake pills inside the stuffed animal. They delivered it to Simpson's home, the probable cause affidavit said.
They served a search warrant after someone in the house opened the package.
Inside the home, they located Simpson in a bathroom attempting to flush the fake pills, according to the affidavit.
During a search of the home, officials located and confiscated more than 2,000 fentanyl pills [300 grams] in a book bag, five firearms, more than $8,500 in cash, two scales and numerous baggies.
The pills found tested positive for fentanyl.
“Prior to the controlled delivery, law enforcement conducted a review of Postal business records for previous parcels mailed to [the Thornberry Court home] from Goodyear, Arizona and the surrounding area,” the probable cause affidavit said.
“During the review law enforcement learned since September 2022 there have been approximately 23 previous Priority Mail Express or Priority Mail parcels mailed to [the Thornberry Court home] from Arizona.”
The probable cause affidavit continued, “During further review law enforcement learned all of the previous 23 parcels had their shipping paid for in cash, just like the Subject Parcel and had a weight range from approximately 5 ounces to approximately 15 lbs.”
Since 2010, Simpson has been convicted in Illinois of possession with intent to distribute 1-15 grams of cocaine (four-year sentence) and possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine (five-year sentence), the probable cause affidavit said.
Assisting postal officials were members of Illinois State Police and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
