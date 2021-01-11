Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Ricky J. Tackett, 40, of Kankakee, on charges that allege he shot his 20-year-old son during an argument Thursday.
The shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment.
“The wound is not believed to be life threatening at this time,” Kosman said Thursday.
On Friday, Tackett was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. A Kankakee County judge set Tackett’s bond at $100,000.
