BOURBONNAIS — A resident of Emery Drive in Bourbonnais addressed village trustees about a shooting that occurred in the neighborhood Sunday.
Stephan Moulton made his concerns known during the public comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
“I can understand that a thorough investigation will happen,” Moulton said. “From beginning to end, we want that to happen. But the residents of Emery Drive needed to feel assured that everything possible had been done that night. So we felt that our kids could go back out to the front yard on the morning of July 4 and play in the front yard.
“That’s all we wanted to know,” Moulton continued. “As the kids were playing in the front yard on the night that happened, they were scared by what happened. I hope no one never has to see a child go through that. I support the men and women who wear the badge.
“First, I want to say thank you to all the officers that were on scene. There were only three,” Moulton said.
“I’m not here to point fingers. Rather, I want to start a conversation.”
In a post on a Facebook page, Talk of the Town Bourbonnais, Moulton questioned why the police chief or deputy chief was not on scene after the shooting. Police Chief Jim Phelps addressed the incident with the board.
Neither he, Deputy Chief Dave Anderson nor commanders were contacted until after the incident.
“Fortunately, we had a veteran officer, Sgt. Wayne Jakobitz, on duty who handled the situation thoroughly,” Phelps said.
“We have addressed how things need to be communicated in these situations.”
Phelps said the afternoon/evening shift has had added manpower during this time. However, three officers who work the shift were off for medical reasons.
SUNDAY’S INCIDENT
No one was injured when two houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire on the 0-100 block of Emery Drive on Sunday.
Phelps said officers were dispatched to the area after KanComm received a 911 call of shots fired at about 6:36 p.m.
That call came from one of two vehicles involved in a chase that began an hour earlier after an altercation in Kankakee, Phelps said.
“No one called 911 prior to the vehicle that was doing the chase,” Phelps said. “The car left the scene and pulled into a business parking lot before making the 911 call.”
The chase made its way through parts of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Interstate 57, he said.
The vehicle being chased turned onto Emery Drive from North Convent Street and stopped at a house where someone in the vehicle resided, according to police. The other vehicle followed, police said.
Phelps said investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots. Two firearms were recovered.
No arrests have been made.
“We would like the public to know this was indeed an isolated incident,” Phelps said in a Tuesday news release. “This is an ongoing investigation; however, there is no threat to public safety at this time.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in bringing these individuals to justice — we will not tolerate this type of careless and senseless violence in our community.”
Bourbonnais police are requesting anyone with information or video surveillance to contact the investigations department at 815-802-5330 or the nonemergency number at 815-937-3579.
“We understand, with recent shooting events, the sensitivity and fear involving public safety,” Phelps said.
“No city is without crime; however, public safety is, and always will be, the No. 1 priority for Bourbonnais Police and the Village of Bourbonnais we protect.”
