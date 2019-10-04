KANKAKEE — The driver of a vehicle that hit three people in Kankakee on Wednesday was issued a ticket for not yielding to pedestrians in a crosswalk, according to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman.
Two adults and a juvenile were hit as they crossed to the east side of South Nelson Avenue where it intersects with East Maple Street at about 2:30 p.m.
Kosman said the driver was eastbound on Maple Street. He was turning north onto Nelson. The driver told investigators he did not see the three people in the crosswalk.
Witnesses told investigators the driver stopped before entering the intersection to turn north onto Nelson.
Kosman said the traffic signals at the intersection were all flashing red from a previous incident.
All three victims were taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.
