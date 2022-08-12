Court 2

KANKAKEE — Samantha J. Alexander, of Bonfield, was found guilty Thursday for failure to report an accident causing death or injury in October 2019.

The 35-year-old Alexander was arrested in the hit-and-run accident in which 21-year-old Erica L. Paulissen, of Kankakee, was killed Oct. 14, 2019.

Paulissen went to check the mailbox at her family’s home at 1875 West 2000S Road after returning from a trip when she was struck by Alexander’s vehicle.

