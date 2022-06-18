KANKAKEE — Kimberly R. Moore, 41, of Kankakee, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder Friday.
Moore is charged with shooting and killing Harold Williams, 58, of Kankakee, on Tuesday.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson agreed with First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Kosman’s request that bond be set at $1 million. Moore asked Dickenson to appoint an attorney from the public defender’s office.
Officers responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Economy Inn, 2125 S. Schuyler Ave., to a call of shots fired.
Williams was located lying next to a running vehicle in gear in the parking lot, Kosman said.
Kankakee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate Williams, however, he died at the scene.
After Williams’ autopsy Wednesday, Dr. James Filkin made a preliminary finding that Williams died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Kosman said.
Williams and Moore were dating, Kosman said investigators learned.
Williams came to the motel and pounded on the door of a room Moore was in, Kosman said.
Kosman said Williams wanted Moore to get her belongings out of his car.
A witness told investigators Moore was standing outside Williams’ car on the front passenger side. The witness said Moore’s hand extended into the car and saw her pull the trigger, seeing a flash as well as a shot, Kosman said.
Moore then fled the area in a vehicle, according to Kosman.
At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, investigators arrested Moore.
During Friday’s hearing, Moore said there was another person in the room.
“Some of the story doesn’t match up with mine,” Moore said during the hearing.
It is the second homicide to occur in Kankakee County this year.
On Feb. 17, Tremaine Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed at a home in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue.
No arrests have been made in relation to Wilson’s death.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.