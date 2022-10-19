Pembroke triple homicide (copy)

Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside this home in Pembroke Township in October 2016.

CHICAGO — Details of a triple homicide that occurred in Pembroke Township in October 2016 came to light during last week’s federal racketeering trial of Donald Lee and Torance Benson.

Dante Dockett, of Chicago, and the two defendants were longtime associates in the Wicked Town gang, the Chicago Tribune reported in a story in its Sunday edition.

According to online court documents, the Wicked Town gang is a faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang.

