KANKAKEE — As a Kankakee County judge set Lance L. Crowell Jr.’s bond at $200,000 on Monday following an April 2 shooting at a local car wash, more information about what happened that evening is coming to light.
On Monday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged the 20-year-old Crowell with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Crowell’s next court date is April 26.
Police said Crowell was driving in the area of West Court Street and South Washington Avenue in Kankakee at about 5:30 p.m. Friday when he spotted the victim at a nearby car wash.
Crowell drove into the car wash parking area, got out of his vehicle, and accused the victim of creating a social media post he did not like, police said.
The two got into a physical altercation and the victim was shot as he ran from Crowell, according to police.
The 19-year-old was shot in the thigh and ankle, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy. Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman previously reported that the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Police said Crowell got back in his car and headed west on Court Street. Kankakee police were in the area and gave pursuit.
Crowell sideswiped a car and then crashed into a utility pole on North Fifth Avenue and Park Drive, police said.
A handgun was thrown from the car but recovered from under a vehicle in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue, according to police.
A subsequent check, according to police, revealed the handgun was reported stolen from Kansas. Crowell told investigators he bought the handgun in Indiana.
A passenger in Crowell's car was interviewed and released, police said.
