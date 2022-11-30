Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — A Chicago man found himself arrested just outside the Jerome Combs Detention Center shortly after paying the required bond on another case.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, 29-year-old Kameron M. Woodruff, of Chicago, was released on Thanksgiving Day from the Jerome Combs Detention Center after posting $750 in regard to an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence, leaving the scene and the unlawful possession of cannabis.

As Woodruff was leaving the facility, he damaged the metal detector in the administrative lobby. Woodruff encountered two sheriff’s deputies outside, Downey said in a news release.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you