...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 35 kt with a few gusts to 40 kt and
significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — A Chicago man found himself arrested just outside the Jerome Combs Detention Center shortly after paying the required bond on another case.
According to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, 29-year-old Kameron M. Woodruff, of Chicago, was released on Thanksgiving Day from the Jerome Combs Detention Center after posting $750 in regard to an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence, leaving the scene and the unlawful possession of cannabis.
As Woodruff was leaving the facility, he damaged the metal detector in the administrative lobby. Woodruff encountered two sheriff’s deputies outside, Downey said in a news release.
As he was taken into custody, Woodruff spit in the face of one of the deputies on two separate occasions as they attempted to secure Woodruff into a squad car, Downey said in the release.
The incidents were recorded on the deputy’s body-worn camera, according to Downey.
Woodruff was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and felony criminal damage to government supported property.
According to officials, Woodruff paid the required bond of $500 and was released.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
